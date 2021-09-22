Lack of zoned land in Tipp Town is holding the town back, TD says

The lack of available zoned land in Tipperary Town for local businesses and enterprises has been raised in the Dáil.

Deputy Jackie Cahill has also highlighted the IDA’s recent decision to put a portion of their landbank in the West Tipp town up for sale.

The Fianna Fáil TD called on the Minister of State in the Department of Enterprise, Damien English to intervene.

Jackie Cahill says the lack of land is hampering expansion for a number of employers in Tipp.

“A number of farmers have approached me in Tipperary Town who need additional land, one of them is a very established farmer, who is acutely caught for space.

“The council approached the IDA to see what could be done about land that the IDA have there and the IDA’s response was to put the land up for sale.

“The amount of zoned land that is suitable for development in Tipperary Town is extremely scarce, and while the IDA’s remit is foreign direct investment, I think when we have companies who are crying out for additional space that there should be accommodation got for them.”

The Fianna Fáil Deputy accepts the IDA’s remit is to attract foreign investors but says they shouldn’t hamper local expansion.

He fears more local employers will opt to relocate away from Tipp Town due to the lack of land to cope with their plans.