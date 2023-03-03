Lack of information from Uisce Éireann under fire from local Councillor

A Tipperary councillor has described Uisce Éireann’s communication as ‘totally disrespectful’.

Cashel’s Declan Burgess says he lodged a request for a full breakdown of issues on the Galtee Water Supply system in September and by the District’s February meeting had still heard nothing.

He says that system covers a huge area in the county and still has very poor water quality and without feedback as to where the issues are it is impossible to progress and improve the problems for residents.

Cllr. Burgess has questioned whether the organization is fit for purpose and wants the Minister to be made aware of their poor communication with local representatives.

“Our council have followed up with Irish Water to no avail. So, it is hugely concerning as I said it is really disappointing, it is really disrespectful , because we try and engage with them in a constructive way and you know try and find issues and ask where do we need to go on this, so I have asked the council to bring this to the attention of the Minister and that we write to the Minister that we have highlighted these issues and we are getting no engagement with Irish Water on it.”

Cllr. Burgess wonders if they are able to carry out their duties as a body.

“When we raise these concerns we are not raising them to create sound bites, these are real issues on the ground this is an issue that is in my area that needs to be solved. I fear that going forward our infrastructure is outdated and when you hear in the past that Irish Water has underspent in their budgets year after year that is quite cornering and it’s not good enough that they have underspent, are they fit for purpose if they have not sent the money that they have been given ?”