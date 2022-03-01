Did you know tossing your pancake does matter?

Tossing your pancake does make the cooking process easier according to a local chef.

Richard Gleeson from Dooks in Fethard says that flipping the mix in the pan stops the pancake from breaking into pieces so you can get as much filling in as possible.

If you haven’t already had your stack, Richard’s advice is to keep it simple with just your basic egg, flour, milk mix, and get the kids involved in adding toppings.

He also had some advice as to how you can get the perfect light pancake:

” The important thing then is to let it relax for 30 minutes, or so, the batter, what that does is it allows the gluten to relax and you get this lighter kind of a texture”.

Richard says this allows for a lighter texture when they hit the pan.

He also had some tips on toppings – he is going for chocolate ganache, but he says for those who like the savory option ham and cheese in a pancake which is then re-toasted is a great choice.

So, why not have them for dinner and desert?