Knocklofty House included in An Taisce list of at risk structures

An 18th century Tipperary house is listed among the country’s Top 10 Most-at-Risk Buildings.

Knocklofty House outside Clonmel is included in the list compiled by An Taisce.

All ten properties are said to be buildings of importance, both intrinsically and to the heritage of their local areas.

According to the report Knocklofty House near Clonmel is a fine 18th century residence that is being badly damaged by illegal occupancy.

An Taisce say the once spacious and finely decorated interior has been threatened in recent years by squatters, and damaged by theft and vandalism.

Lead has been stripped from the roof, and it now lies partially exposed to the elements which could lead to further internal damage.

Knocklofty House is listed on Tipperary County Council’s Record of Protected Structures, and an ‘enforcement officer’ has been on site to carry out an inspection.

An Taisce say its current state has caused a lot of anger and dismay locally, with a campaign group formed to try and prevent any further damage occurring.