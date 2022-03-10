Knocklofty House could get more funding for conservation works

The Heritage Minister says further funding may be available to ensure the future of the 18th century Knocklofty House near Clonmel.

€10,000 was allocated for the former hotel this week under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme towards the mitigation of damp.

The building has fallen into a state of near dereliction in recent years leading to the formation of the Save Knocklofty House Group in a bid to ensure it doesn’t get any worse.

Minister Malcolm Noonan says other grants may be available for the historic property.

“I would encourage the stakeholders involved in Knocklofty again to look at our grant schemes and to look at a longer term conservation plan for the project.

“You know there’s really good grant schemes in our department and I think if an initiative is shown around a long term strategy for Knocklofty I certainly don’t think there’ll be any of us found wanting in terms of support to keep that project – that really important conservation project – on the books.”