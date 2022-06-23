Kilfeacle GAA Club to host Golden Festival over next three days

The Golden Festival will get underway tonight and run for three days at the Golden/Kilfeacle GAA Club.

There will be several events taking place in the village over the next few days, including drive-in bingo, fashion shows, ladies’ night, kayaking on the Suir, music, and auctions.

Committee member, Nelly O’Connor, told Tipp Today that one event not to miss is the dog show on Saturday evening, which features a variety of categories and has proved successful in the past.

Weekend getaways and cash prizes are up for grabs in their raffles, bargain hunters can take advantage of the available stalls, and according to Nelly, drive-in bingo is perfect for anyone anxious about rising COVID numbers.

The schedule for the event is as follows:

Gates will open at 6.30pm. The festival will kick off with drive-in bingo, and this will be taking place on the Golden GAA grounds tonight at 8pm.

The committee will also be giving out prize money at the event in the amount of €4,500.

On Friday night, doors will open for the fashion show at 7pm, which will start at 8pm, and this will feature well-known brands such as Klassy Lady Cahir, DV8 Tipperary, New Look, Clonmel, Tesco, Cashel, Millinery Vibes, Cashel, and Mr Mister Cashel.

Tickets for the fashion show cost €20 and can be purchased at the door or online. Tickets will automatically enter attendees into a draw to win a weekend away, and some of the first attendees to arrive will receive goodie bags. There will also be a range of stalls on display on the night.

On Saturday, at 10am, the kayaking experience will take place on the River Suir in Golden until 5pm. This event will include obstacles and courses and is ideal for parties or groups.

At 5pm on Saturday evening, the Field Evening will begin. Entry costs are €5 (children are free). Stalls, a dog show and a family evening will coincide with Field Evening.

More information on the Festival can be found on their Facebook page.