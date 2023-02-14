Kilcommon singer flying the flag for Tipp in Glór Tíre

A Tipperary singer is hoping to make it to the final stage of a TV singing competition.

Molly O’Connell from Kilcommon is taking part in TG4’s Glór Tíre and tonight will sing for a place in the final.

Mentored by fellow Tipp woman Louise Morrissey, Molly has made it to the semi-finals which will air at 9.30pm.

Speaking to Tipp Today, Molly said tonight’s contestants will sing a number of songs.

“There’s five of us tonight again competing and I believe after the five of us have sang – we’re singing two songs tonight, one Irish and one English, and after that the live line will open then for voting.”

Molly also said all the support she has received from the public as a contestant on Glór Tíre has been “overwhelming” and she was very happy with her result last week.

“I was, I was so delighted with the support, you could feel the love and the phone was hopping and I was just delighted to get through to the semi-final, it was such a great feeling. Thanks to all the listeners that are listening who voted for me last Tuesday.

“As I said, my phone from the start of the day – and it still is now today is hopping again with good wishes and good luck on Facebook and it’s just overwhelming, but it’s so positive. It’s amazing how people just support you in your, we’ll call it time of need, that you need them to get behind you and they do.”