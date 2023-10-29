Kiladangan crowned champions following classic in Semple

Kiladangan are the 2023 Tipperary senior club hurling champions. The North Tipp outfit snatched victory by the slimmest of margins, overcoming Thurles Sarsfields on a full-time scoreline of 1-21 to 1-20 after an absorbing contest in Semple Stadium.

The game was largely a tit-for-tat affair, with both sides trading scores constantly and never quite breaking free from one another. But it was Kiladangan who ultimately found a way to win, courtesy of a 56th minute goal which propelled them into a three point lead. Thurles spent the dying moments attempting to reel the North side back in but time finally ran out for Padraic Maher’s troops, allowing Kiladangan to sweep to just their second ever senior county title.

There were jubilant scenes at the final whistle, with Kiladangan supporters flocking onto the pitch to celebrate their historic moment. For Thurles, who also lost last year’s decider following a replay, it was a heartbreaking and bitter climax to an impressive championship season.