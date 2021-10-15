Kennedy: Lack of parental control leading to anti-social behaviour in Cashel

Anti-social behaviour in Cashel has been getting steadily worse during the Covid pandemic according to a local representative.

The incidents have been focused on the local cemetery and GAA club with people being intimidated in both locations.

Local Councillor Roger Kennedy says the situation has gotten worse in recent months with items left on graves being broken and people asked for money to be allowed to enter the cemetery.

He says younger players using the GAA grounds are also being targeted.

“Intimidation of under 10s, under 11s, 12s on their way into training.

“The camogie club use that facility as well so it could be ladies in charge and when they see that they seem to take licence that it’s a free time to insult anybody.

“There have been a lot of other episodes that I wouldn’t go into on-air. I wouldn’t even go into them at a public meeting.”