Justice Minister to visit Tipperary today

The new Citizens Information Centre in Nenagh will be official opened by the Justice Minister this morning.

While the centre previously had its home at another location along Pearse Street, development manager for North Munster’s Citizens Information Services Darren Ryan says this office is state of the art with brighter, more welcoming consultation rooms.

Minister Helen McEntee will then make her way to Templemore before concluding her trip to the Premier county in Clonmel.

Speaking ahead of today’s launch Darren said that a Citizens information centre in any town is a great addition :

“The unique benefit of have a citizens information centre is that it’s an impartial, free, confidential service to the public.”

“Sometimes there’s a preconception as to what a citizens information centre provides. We provide information from social protection down to employment rights, in relation to passport renewals in relation to housing…there’s a multitude of things.”