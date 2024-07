The Minister for Justice has led tributes to Tipperary District Court Judge Elizabeth MacGrath who passed away this week.

The former solicitor died on Thursday.

Judge MacGrath had been a judge of the District Court since 2007.

She had been assigned to District Number 8, which covers her home county of Tipperary, since 2012,

where she heard mostly criminal matters but also presided over family law cases.

She worked as a solicitor for 24 years before her appointment to the bench.