Just 1% of Tipperary commuters travel by bus

Latest data from the 2022 Census shows driving remains the most popular mode of transport for commuters in the Premier County.

However Tipp people are the least likely in the country to commute by bus.

Just under 44,600 people drive to work in Tipperary each day while another 3,133 travel as a passenger in a car.

According to the Central Statistics Office 5,704 people in Tipp walk to work each day while 571 cycle.

People in the Premier County were the least likely to travel to work by bus at 528 or just 1%

When all modes of transport are taken into account there were 65,656 people over the age of fifteen travelling to work.

Census 2022 shows the average time taken to travel to work for people in Tipp was just over 27 minutes compared with more than 35 in Meath.

Meanwhile last year’s Census shows over 19,500 of the nearly 31,800 Tipperary students under the age of eighteen travelled to school by car including 376 who drove themselves. Another 4,474 got to school by bus.

Over 4,500 walked to school while just 157 cycled.