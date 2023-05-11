JNLR results show radio enjoys huge listenership with Irish adults

Radio enjoys huge listenership with 91% of Irish adults.

The latest JNLR audience figures released today show that total the radio audience grew by a further 48,000 listeners do now close to 3.3 million adults are listening to Irish radio every day of the week.

This ias a record high in daily audience levels in recent years.

Listenership for 15–34-year-olds also increased with 69% of this age group listening every weekday, an increase of 12,000 listeners compared the previous research period (January – December ’22).

Listening levels to local and regional radio continues to be very strong with almost 2.2 million adults listen to their local or regional station every single weekday.

Tipp FM has maintained its position as Tipperary’s most listened to radio station with 72,000 listeners tuning each week

The award-winning station has seen a 4% listenership increase in the market share figure, which shows that people are staying with Tipp FM for longer periods.

Tipp FM has experienced audience growth across all of its daytime shows with Tipp Today continuing to be the top choice in Tipperary every morning from 9am

Programme Director Stephen Keogh has thanked all of our listeners and sponsors for their loyalty and engagement.