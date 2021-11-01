Japanese Knotweed still a problem in Carrick on Suir

There have been calls in Carrick-on-Suir for enforcement of the rules about not cutting Japanese knotweed.

Cutting this invasive species can lead to it spreading, and the Council advise that it be sprayed or injected.

Councillor David Dunne raised the issue at the recent municipal district meeting, where his concerns were echoed by Councillor Kieran Bourke.

Councillor Dunne mentioned a case where the weed was cut near a river, which could have even more of an impact on spreading it.

“Carrick-on-Suir has a huge problem with Japanese knotweed, and I was shocked and surprised to see certain parts of the town, where Japanese knotweed had been cut back.

“I took the opportunity to raise it with the council and I asked for stronger enforcement on Japanese knotweed, as it’s not meant to be cut, because when you cut it, you spread it and especially by a river, so we’re looking for stronger enforcements.”