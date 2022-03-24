Ivana Bacik’s expected to be confirmed new leader of Labour today

Ivana Bacik’s expected to be confirmed as the new leader of the Labour party today.

The Dublin Bay South TD’s the only person forward for the role, with nominations set to close at midday.

Former leader Alan Kelly resigned earlier this month, stating the parliamentary party had lost confidence in his leadership.

Political commentator, Johnny Fallon, says the scene’s set for Ivana Bacik to take over:

” I don’t anticipate any further nominations, I think a decision was very much taken by the Labour Parliamentary Party that they wanted a change in leader they moved very swiftly and rather unexpectedly against Alan Kelly and I think already had made the decision at that stage that they wanted to be unified behind one person and that was Ivana Bacik.”