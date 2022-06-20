Issues with number and size of disabled parking bays in Tipperary Towns

The number and size of disabled parking bays in Tipperary Towns need to be increased.

That’s according to one listener from Cahir who was a wheelchair user and now has mobility issues due to a prosthetic leg.

Pat was reacting to the recent news that the Gardaí in Clonmel had to issue a number of fines for parking in disabled parking spaces without a permit.

He told tipp today that in Clonmel there are only three options in the centre and at that there is not sufficient space for users:

“I have to open the door fully out, roll the seat back…but it can’t go back too far cause the pillar comes in the way then.”

“ the footpath is they’re over a certain height it’s impossible to get up onto it, you’re struggling.”

And he told Tipp Today that prior to needing these himself he may not have noticed them in town centres and is urging other road users to be more cognisant:

“Be aware of your surroundings and take cognisance of the fact that there is a bay there.”

He reminded people that it may not always be a visible disability that means you need to access that space;

“They may have chronic heart disease and they can’t walk too far and that bay is what they need.”