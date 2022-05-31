Irish Wheelchair Association fundraiser reaches the Premier County

The Irish Steam Engine Owners Association will be arriving in Tipperary today.

The road run started on Saturday and will finish up on Friday with volunteers and staff from Irish Wheelchair Association, the official charity partner, out collecting funds for essential local services for people with disabilities.

The run is arriving at Littleton for 11.30am and will go on to Horse & Jockey, reaching Cashel by 3pm.

People are invited to bring their families to support those involved and anyone unable to donate on the day can still do so online.