Irish Water working to restore water supply to the Commons’ scheme

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are working to restore normal water supply to the Commons scheme following a large leak.

The water supply to Blackcommon, The Commons, Kyle Ballygalvin, Boulintea, Croakes Cross, Upper Ballingarry, and nearby areas is affected as a result of the leak.

Crews are on the ground working to isolate and repair the leak and restore normal water supply as quickly as possible to impacted customers.

Alternative water sources will be made accessible at the school, in The Commons, and in Ballingarry, during this time.

These supplies will continue to be available until all the water supply has been restored.

Irish Water are asking that customers to use their own containers when taking water from the tanker and, as a precaution, to boil water before consumption.