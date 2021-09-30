Irish Water Commit to Address Cluain Bán Flooding Issues

Irish Water has committed to works to fix ongoing flooding issues in an area of Roscrea.

Local representatives met with residents of Cluain Bán about flooding, which they have been experiencing.

Roscrea-Templemore Sinn Féin spokesperson Breandán Ó Conchúir told Tipp FM that a non return valve will be installed and if further works are required, they will be added to the project for upgrade works in Roscrea.

He said, “Myself, Martin Browne and Michael Donovan met with residents in Cluain Bán there a number of weeks ago after they had issues with flooding up there and one house in particular got flooded quite badly with water came straight in the door.”

He continued, “As you know Cluain Bán, it’s on a hill so what would happen was that drains would block and it was coming up in to peoples’ houses”.