Irish Water to blame for flood damage in Thurles last night

A local councillor has blamed Irish Water for severe flood damage to homes and businesses in Thurles last night.

Independent councillor Jim Ryan says the body has ignored the issues with poor infrastructure across the entire town but in particular on Friar Street and Butler Avenue.

Last night the adverse weather conditions saw many homes and businesses destroyed, with pressure on the system causing excess water and sewage to flow into the River Suir.

Cllr. Ryan is calling for an update on flood works in the town stating that many of those impacted yesterday will now have to fork out for the repairs themselves:

“When flooding is presented to an insurance company, that’s it you’ll never get insured again, so I know a lot of house and businesses that aren’t going to ring their insurance company for that reason alone, because they might get pay-out this time but they won’t be covered next year… a lot of those people will have to cover those costs out of their own back pocket because they’re afraid of their lives to ring their insurance company.”