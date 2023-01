Investigations are underway into vandalism at a sports facility in Clonmel.

The Sportsfield on the Western Road in the town was targeted in recent days.

Photo’s posted by St Mary’s Hurling and Camogie Club on their Twitter account show significant damage done to seating on the Albert Street side stand.

Club officials are appealing to the general public to call the Gardaí should they witness anyone engaged in vandalism at the grounds.