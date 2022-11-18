Tipperary TD on Putin’s banned list

Tipperary Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill has been told by the Department of Foreign Affairs that he is included on Vladimir Putin’s travel ban list.

More than 50 Irish politicians and officials have been banned from entering Russia.

It’s supposedly in retaliation for Ireland’s support of EU sanctions.

The Thurles TD told Tipp Today that he won’t be losing any sleep over it.

“I didn’t think I was that important anyway Fran. I would have been at the protest outside the Russian embassy at the start of the war in the Ukraine and I suppose I’m chairman of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture in the Dáil.”

Fran Curry also asked Deputy Cahill if his inclusion was of concern to him.

“Ah sure not really Fran. It just shows the complete intolerance of Russia in trying to deny free speech. But personally being on a list and being banned from going to Russia – that won’t keep me awake tonight.”