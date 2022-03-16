Tipperary to show support for Ukraine over St Patrick’s weekend

Two historic Tipperary sites will be lit up for St Patrick’s Day this year but not in the traditional green.

The Office of Public Works has traditionally set the mood for our national day with the symbolic “greening” of our most iconic heritage sites, government buildings and national cultural institutions.

This year is different however, as the Rock of Cashel and Cahir Castle will be among 41 Irish landmarks which will be illuminated in blue and yellow to send a message of solidarity to the people of Ukraine.

They will be lit up from tonight and over the St Patrick’s weekend.