Tipperary all set for Royal visit

Britain’s Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall are visiting Tipperary today, as their official visit to Ireland continues.

They’re going to Cahir this morning, meeting food producers, local students and community groups.

They’ll then make their way to Cashel, going to the Rock of Cashel and the Brú Ború Cultural Centre.

Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council, Marie Murphy, says it’s a great opportunity to showcase the area.

“It’s an honour for me as Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council to welcome the Prince of Wales – Prince Charles and Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall to Tipperary today.

“The visit by the Royals is a fantastic opportunities to showcase to fabulous towns in South Tipperary – Cahir and Cashel.”

A number of traffic restrictions are in place in both Cahir and Cashel today as a result of the royal visit.

Gardaí will be on duty for the duration.

Meanwhile the Bus Eireann stops in Cahir will be closed until around 3.30pm

Passengers can access the services at the forecourt of Sweeney Campers on the Cashel Road.