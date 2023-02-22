Tipp humanitarian volunteer says Ukrainian morale is quite high

A year into the Russian invasion the resolve of the Ukrainian people is strong according to a Tipperary man who has been bringing humanitarian aid from Ireland.

Clonmel man Andrew Laste has made a number of trips to the war-torn country with vital medical equipment and supplies.

Speaking from the city of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine this morning he said Ukrainians are determined to continue their battle.

“The resolve of the Ukrainian people is that they will fight for every square inch of their land and they will make Russians pay for every inch that they try to take.

“All they want is to push them out of their land and to live their lives in peace and rebuild, that’s it. What I would say is that overall morale is actually quite high.”