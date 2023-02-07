Scaremongering about housing of refugees in Cahir under fire

A County Tipperary coach hire business and a local TD have both hit out at rumours circulating in relation to the housing of refugees or asylum seekers in Cahir.

There had been much speculation in the area in recent weeks that the former Bank of Ireland building on the Square in the South Tipp town was to be repurposed without consultation with the local community to accommodate either those fleeing the war in Ukraine or other nationalities seeking asylum in Ireland

Deputy Mattie McGrath was informed last week by Minister Joe O’Brien that the government had no plans for such a move.

However a photo began circulating on social media showing a bus parked outside the bank at 6am yesterday morning with claims that Somalian refugees were being moved in on a Bank Holiday while everyone was asleep.

This speculation has been strongly criticised by Deputy McGrath while Ardfinnan based Lambert Coach Hire have said they are extremely unhappy with the comments. A spokesperson told Tipp FM that the bus shown outside the bank was theirs and was collecting workers to bring them to a local factory – a service they provide each morning.