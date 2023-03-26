Renewed calls for Tipp man to be released from Iranian jail

The sister of a Tipperary man being detained in a prison in Iran says he needs to be released on humanitarian grounds.

64-year-old Bernard Phelan – who is originally from Clonmel – was arrested last October while travelling in Iran and is being detained in Mashhad.

His family will hold a vigil outside the Iranian embassy in Dublin next Thursday.

Bernard’s sister Ciara says conditions in the prison are appalling.

“In his cell he has to sit on the floor. They only have bunk beds.

“It’s Ramadan at the moment – he doesn’t have food during the day.

“The conditions….anybody being kept in those conditions is just appalling so he really needs to be sent home as soon as possible.”