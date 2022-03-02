Rally against Russian invasion of Ukraine planned for Nenagh

People are being asked to don the Blue & Gold next Friday evening to show Tipperary’s support for the people of Ukraine.

A demonstration against the Russian invasion of Ukraine is being held in Nenagh’s Banba Square in a show of solidarity.

It’s being organised by Labour leader and local TD Alan Kelly who is encouraging people from all walks of life to take part in the event from 6 o’clock on Friday evening.

He wants Tipperary to show solidarity with the many Ukrainians living in the Premier County.

“We’re going to try and support them in every way and what I’m asking on Friday evening is that everybody wear some form of Tipp colours because the Tipp colours are the same as the Ukrainian colours.

“This is obviously way beyond politics. I want to thank my colleagues Fiona Bonfield and Louise Morgan-Walsh for their help but I need help with this. In fairness (Councillor) Seamie Morris has said he’ll help me.

“Anyone across all politics, any groups, business people, community organisations, sports clubs – anything at all. Lets just show solidarity.”