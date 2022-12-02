Questions asked about provision of services for Ukrainian refugees in Tipp

A local councillor has asked how and when ancillary services will be provided for Ukrainian refugees living in Tipperary.

There have been 600 people to date through the two rest centres in the county with 182 living in 65 properties.

However, Cathaoirleach Roger Kennedy was told at the recent Annual Budget Meeting that all ancillary services would be fully funded however, there were currently no arrangements for such provisions in the county.

He told Tipp FM that in his own area of Dundrum there are a number of refugees who need access to services, in particular he raised the need for a bus stop at Convent Cross where children are collected for school.

Negotiations are underway to see if this is a possibility.

“There will be negotiations between the Municipal District engineers and those providing accommodation for the Ukrainians in relation to the provision of a bus stop for that site and we’ll have to take it from there.”

Cllr Kennedy was recently told that any ancillary works or services to provide for the refugees locally would be fully funded, however, there were no arrangements for this provision to date.

“Who will look after them and how will they be accommodated where the GPs in the area are full and the next GP that’s willing to take people on is 20 or 30 miles away. It’s not feasible – they don’t have transport and they’re not going to walk that distance.

“And who is looking after the ancillary services that have to be provided because there are a large number in the town or village.”