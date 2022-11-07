Puckaun residents to meet with Integration Minister

Residents in Puckaun will this week have an opportunity to discuss plans to house asylum seekers in a local holiday village with Minister Roderic O’Gorman.

They had expressed their concerns at the news that Double Property Group were intent on housing international protection residents in holiday cottages in the village which has a population of around 220.

Local TD Alan Kelly has taken up their case with the Integration Minister.

“They want to know what the plans are by the Minister, they want to know what services will be put in place and what resources will be available before any decision is made.

“So I approached Minister O’Gorman and let him know that there was deep concerns in the area – up to 70 people coming into an area of 220 people. The school is full and a lot of other issues.

“So just to get the facts and what is being proposed he and I will be meeting with the residents on Wednesday the 9th of November at Government buildings.”

The Portroe based TD says the influx of refugees from Ukraine and asylum seekers from other countries is having a ripple effect across the country.

“Obviously we have to play our part but within that we also need to see that there are sustainable plans in place so that people aren’t arriving and there is no resources; no school places, not transport, no health facilities, translation issues and all of that.

“So it needs to be a whole of Government approach in relation to the whole thing and that’s what I want to hear from Minister O’Gorman. I’ll be very interested to see what he has to say. The residents will get to make their statements and give their concerns and lets see what he comes up with.”