OPW Minister declines to confirm Royal visit to the Premier

Tipperary could be set for a Royal visit next month.

There’s speculation that Prince Charles and his wife Camilla are to spend time in Cashel towards the end of March.

Their itinerary is expected to take in the Rock of Cashel, Cahir Castle and Coolmore Stud.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier OPW Minister Patrick O’Donovan was reluctant to confirm or deny the Royal visit but said if it did go ahead Charles and Camilla would be sure of a warm welcome in the Premier County.

“It would be up the pay grade to the Minister for Foreign Affairs to confirm visitors of such an importance as Their Royal Highnesses.

“But any visitor to the Premier County of such significance will be naturally welcomed to the OPW sites by myself and the chairman of the Office of Public Works.”