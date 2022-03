The Moldovan Ambassador to Ireland is visiting Tipperary today.

The embassy was only established in 2019 and is the sole Moldovan representation in Ireland.

Ambassador Larisa Miculet is travelling to Nenagh this afternoon to have a meeting with ABP.

A spokesperson for the ambassador said they have a number of Moldovan nationals working with ABP and across Tipperary, and it was important for them to connect with their community here.