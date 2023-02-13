Minister praises Tipp groups for integration efforts

The efforts of community groups in Tipperary to engage with asylum seekers and refugees in the Premier County has been praised by Minister Joe O’Brien.

The Minister for Community Development and Charities was in the county today for the launch of the North Tipperary Development Company’s Strategic Plan for 2021 to 2025.

During his trip Minister O’Brien met with a group of Sanctuary Runners at the Town Park in Borrisokane – the project enables Irish residents to run alongside, and in solidarity with, migrants, asylum seekers and refugees fostering friendship.

Speaking to Tipp FM Minister Joe O’Brien said they were one of many groups doing great work to promote integration.

“Every community group can do this – like the Tidy Towns group, the Men’s Sheds, the Lions Club in Roscrea are – any group that has engagement with the community at large has an opportunity to reach out to Ukrainians and indeed to international protection applicants from other countries as well.

“I suppose I’m out and about today to learn a little bit more about how that happens, to see if I can take it to the national level and encourage more groups nationally to do that as well.”