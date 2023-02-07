McGrath says false claims on social media are not acceptable

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath has hit out at false claims that a Somalian refugees had moved into the former Bank of Ireland premises in Cahir.

A photo of a bus parked outside the building on The Square was posted on social media yesterday with claims that refugees were being bussed into the town at 6 o’clock on a Bank Holiday morning while people were asleep.

This photo was subsequently shared on a number of sites throughout the day.

It later emerged that the bus in question stops outside the bank every morning to bring workers to a local factory and had no involvement with refugees or asylum seekers.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Independent TD Mattie McGrath said posting false claims on social media is not acceptable.

“It’s a pity this gentleman – and people have a fair idea who it was – took this photograph early in the morning. People going to work, keeping a valuable business going in Cahir and a private coach company – put two and two together and got 24.

“Apart from peoples misuse of social media and calling me a liar – I value my good name and my honesty above anything in politics. The real problem is there is no proper information, no dialogue, no proper plan in place.”

Deputy McGrath says Cahir is a very welcoming town to people of all nationalities.

Speaking on Tipp Today he said Cahir has already opened its arms to people from many countries.

“I think there’s up to 27 nationalities in the National School not to mind the Coláiste and the factory there. They play their part – many of them have their own business and many of them are employed.

“They’re welcome and they have been welcomed. We saw the outpouring of grief earlier on when the Ukraine was started and the (Cahir) people rallied.

“Cahir has an unblemished record as regards that thankfully and we want to keep it that way. We don’t want alarmist comments that could lead to unsavoury activity or a big protest.”