McGrath: Former bank building will not be used to house refugees in Cahir

There are no plans to house refugees or asylum seekers in the former Bank of Ireland premises in Cahir.

That’s according to Minister Joe O’Brien in response to a direct question from Deputy Mattie McGrath.

There have been many rumours circulating in the area that the building on the Square would be home to either Ukrainian refugees or international asylum seekers.

However Deputy McGrath says he has been given assurances that this is not being considered.

“So we have clarification from Minister of State Joe O’Brien regarding the old Bank of Ireland in Cahir and the adjacent property.

“The Minister states to me in a reply categorically that he has checked with his teams who are dealing with immigration and indeed with the Ukrainian war refugees. There are no plans to develop any centre in Cahir for this situation by his department.”