Local property owner fears arson attack

The owner of Kilmoyler House says he’s afraid that it will be burned down in an arson attack by anti-immigration protestors.

It’s being claimed online that the 300 year-old house near Cahir will be used to house International Protection Applicants.

But Donal Keating says there’s no truth to the rumours and he has no intention of ever turning it into an emergency accommodation centre.

The former part-owner of Racket Hall says he had no hand in bringing families of asylum seekers to the Roscrea hotel and was bought out by his partners when he objected to the plans.

Donal’s told Tipp FM News that he’s seen social media posts with fire symbols that he’s worried are threats to burn down Kilmoyler House.