Local groups to benefit from Community Recognition Fund

Almost €1 million of funding will be available to community groups in Tipperary who have welcomed refugees.

The Community Recognition Fund is worth €50 million nationally, with Tipp set to get over €997,000.

The money can be used to support sports clubs, local groups, and transport infrastructure in areas where people from Ukraine or other countries have settled.

The funding will be available during 2023 and 2024 and those interested in applying are encouraged to engage with Tipperary County Council to deliver these vital projects to their communities.