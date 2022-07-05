Information meeting on hosting refugees in local communities

An information session with the Migrant Support & Human Rights Organisation, Doras, will be held at the Limerick Strand Hotel tomorrow night.

The people of Tipp are being invited to come along to the commitment-free event to get more information about hosting refugees in their communities.

Doras CEO, John Lannon, told Tipp Today that very few of the pledges to the Irish Red Cross have been fulfilled.

He says there are a number of reasons why accommodation may not be available to refugees.

“Accommodations that were provided to the Irish Red Cross initially, that has whittled right down now. I think it’s just less than 2,000 pledges that have been completed to date. Partly to do with the fact that some of the accommodation was unsuitable, it might have been too far removed from services, or people were not able to drive to a town or other locations.

“Also, it’s partly to do with the fact that people start to work through and think about the process of what it actually means, and the fact that they are having second thoughts about it.

“There is also the fact that it’s so difficult to work quickly through the process of getting through so many pledged accommodations when you think about what needs to be done in terms of checking the building, ensuring the Garda vetting is done, and all of that.

“So, what we want to do is assist this process. We’re working with the Irish Red Cross and we’re working with a fantastic group called Helping Irish Hosts.”