Four shortlisted for Tipperary Peace Award

The shortlist has been announced for the Tipperary International Peace Award.

Among the previous winners of the prestigious award are Nelson Mandela, Malala Yousafzai, Ban Ki-Moon and John Kerry.

The many nominations received have been shortlisted to four from which the 2022 Tipperary International Peace Award winner will be chosen.

They include world peace ambassadors and child rights activists the Gavanji brothers from Iran. Because of their activism they have been beaten and forced to flee the country.

Somali-Irish social activist Ifrah Ahmed is one of the world’s top Female Genital Mutilation eradication advocates and activists.

Sviatlana Tsikhanovskaya is the leader of the Belarusian democratic forces who has played a leading role in non-violently challenging President Aliaksandr Lukashenko. She was one of the “Chernobyl children” and spent many summers in Roscrea as part of the programme.

The Irish Defence Forces have been a continuous presence on peace support operations since 1958. The largest deployment currently is with the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon.

We’ll find out on January 1st next just who will be joining the illustrious list of previous winners of the Tipperary International Peace Award.