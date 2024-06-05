Fitzgerald questions housing IPAs in Clonmel hotel

A Clonmel based County Councillor says the dissemination of information regarding the housing of asylum seekers needs to be improved.

Fine Gael’s John Fitzgerald has also expressed his reservations about housing International Protection Applicants in a town centre hotel.

On Tipp Today earlier he accepted that mistakes have been made in the way the whole situation of asylum seekers has been handled by the government.

Discussions are currently at an advanced stage to house International Protection Applicants in Hearns Hotel on Parnell street in Clonmel.

This is a move which Councillor Fitzgerald has reservations about.

“Yeah I think its not a great idea honestly. I operate a business in the middle of the town. I’ve been doing business in the middle of the town for 37 years, paying rates year on year, so I do think I have – even forget I’m a Fine Gael Councillor – I’m a businessman and a rate payer and I don’t think that that’s ideal. I’m not convinced that we’re handling the information regarding asylum seekers and immigration generally properly.”