Fethard playing its part in Ukrainian refugee crisis

Up to 15 families from Ukraine will be coming to Fethard at the end of this week.

They are to be housed in the old Presentation Convent, which is being converted by Fethard and District Day Care Centre.

The community are currently fundraising for things like curtains, furniture and maintaining the building.

Pharmacist Jimmy O’Sullivan told Tipp Today that people have really rowed in behind the effort, but that it’s all go now until their arrival.

“There’s about 10-15 families arriving in Fethard, to be housed in the Presentation Convent here in Fethard on Friday, so today is Tuesday – three, four days time, these families have to be housed.

“There’s a huge logistical element and a bit of a crisis going on, so everything is basically going to happen this Friday.”

Jimmy’s wife Fionnuala who is a member of the day care committee added that construction workers have been a great help, as there was work to do.

“Structurally wise, it’s not too bad – windows are bad, roof is bad, but to move in this minute, it was not bad.

“We had to organise the kitchen better because Meals on Wheels who were cooking 40 meals a day, will now be cooking at least 100 meals a day and we’ll have to get an extra chef.

“We’ll have to get extra toilets, extra showers, so it’s a hive of activity down there at the minute.”

So far, a number of people have helped to make this a reality including Coolmore Stud, businesses in Fethard and Cashel, local people and contractors.

The plan is that all donations will immediately benefit the Ukrainians, but will also have a long term benefit for those who use the day care and Meals and Wheels services.