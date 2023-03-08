Family of Tipp man jailed in Iran to hold press conference

The family of a Tipperary man who is being detained in Iran say there have been new developments in the case.

Bernard Phelan was arrested last October and has been detained in what has been described as deplorable conditions in a prison in Mashhad in the north-east of the country.

The 64 year old tourism consultant, who’s a native of Clonmel, has been imprisoned on charges of inciting propaganda against the Iranian government, which he denies.

A press conference is planned for Buswells Hotel in Dublin this afternoon where Bernard’s family say they will be giving details of new developments in the case.