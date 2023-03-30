Family of Clonmel man to hold vigil outside Iranian embassy

The sister of a Tipperary man detained in a prison in Iran says they’ve had some positive news.

Bernard Phelan was arrested last October while travelling as a tourism consultant.

The Clonmel native is ‘going blind’ due to lack of medical care.

But a Government doctor in the city of Mashad has requested tests be carried out him in a hospital outside the jail.

Ahead of a vigil for Bernard at the Iranian embassy in Dublin this afternoon, his sister Caroline said this development feels like a positive step.

“We had no idea when they would do this medical test. And if the medical test passes – well officially passes – he could potentially be pardoned if the Iranians so wish based on humanitarian grounds. So that is our big hope today.”