Currently 820 Ukrainian refugees in Tipperary

There are currently 820 Ukrainian refugees in County Tipperary.

The county’s Emergency Rest Centre is at present accommodating 72 refugees with the main responsibility for providing shelter locally lying with the Housing Section.

SICAP continues to be the key provider of support within communities for those fleeing the war encouraging inclusion at local level, with two staff over the service in each of the county’s branches.

Margo Hayes from the Community and Economic Development section of Tipperary County Council says the Resilience Fund, which is given to communities who take in refugees, is worth 1 million euro and has been a great support.