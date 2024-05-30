Clonmel host to Great Taste Awards judging

The world’s largest food awards judging is coming to a head in Tipperary today.

The Great Taste Awards celebrates the best products on the planet and the Guild of Fine Foods panel has been testing almost 500 different products over the past three days.

It’s the second time that the event has been held at the Minella Hotel in Clonmel but it is usually held in Britain.

The Minella’s General Manager Liz Nallen says the majority of the entries are Irish and the post-Brexit import controls have made it impossible to bring in all the products because of the bureaucracy and the cost.