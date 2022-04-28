Cashel to host EU Youth meeting

Youth delegates from 10 European countries will be arriving to Cashel today.

They will be here for the EU Charter of Rural Communities LYCEUM Youth Meeting

The meeting is taking place on Friday and will run until Monday the 1st, with the delegates arriving today.

A full programme of events is planned for the weekend including workshops on Community Involvement in local decision making, visits to the Rock of Cashel, as well as some hurling practise.

This is the first gathering in Europe since the pandemic and following this groups from Cashel will be sent to meetings in Holland and Spain throughout the summer.