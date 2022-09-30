Cahill calls for proper back-up services for Ukrainian refugees in Thurles

The government is being urged to provide the supports needed for Ukrainian refugees who are to be housed in Thurles.

They will be accommodated in 60 modular units which are to be constructed on the Templemore road in the town.

It’s part of government plans to provide a total of 500 such units at a number of locations across the country.

Local TD Jackie Cahill told the Dáil its vital that schools and GP practices in Thurles are given additional supports to cope with the arrival of a number of people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

“GP services in the town at the moment are under extreme pressure. We have no primary school in the town with Deis status and only one post primary school.

“So I would ask that when the Ukrainians are coming to town – and they’re most welcome into Thurles – that the proper back-up services are in place before they arrive so that the GP service is able to cater for them and that our educational system is able to provide the proper education for them without putting anyone else at a disadvantage.”

In reply Tánaiste Leo Varadkar accepted the need to provide the services needed both for those arriving in towns like Thurles and also for those from the area.

“Five million people have had to leave Ukraine – roughly 1% have come to Ireland. But that’s 50,000 people – it’s a lot of people. Our response is never going to be perfect – we can just do our best. Provide the best accommodation we can and provide the best public service that we can and also crucially provide access to education and the labour market so Ukrainians who come here are able to work, and I know a lot have already.

“I think it is important that those communities who have welcomed people from Ukraine should be assisted and rewarded for doing so and that’s certainly the intention of government.”