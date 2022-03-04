Ambassador says her meeting with Moldovan’s in Tipp was important

The Moldovan Ambassador said her visit to Tipperary was timely following the recent Ukraine invasion.

Larisa Miculet was in Nenagh yesterday to meet with fellow Moldovans living locally.

She said her meeting in ABP while it had been organised prior to events in the Ukraine it was important to meet with the community who have serious concerns at the moment.

She told Tipp FM their visit coincided with Martisor a national day that allows them to ‘spread good wishes’ at this time:

“This Martisor brings love and good health to people, people keep it for the entire year. And we decided that people need these good wishes, this gesture, now more than ever.”

Speaking directly about the conflict the ambassador said she was disappointed that diplomacy had failed.

“We hoped like the authorities in Ireland, that intense diplomacy would work and we will be able to prevent such aggression, unfortunately it didn’t”.