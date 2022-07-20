Over 600 Ukrainians calling Tipperary home for now

A total of 626 Ukrainian refugees have come to Tipperary as of Monday.

According to figures released by the CSO this week a total of 40,000 have received PPS numbers under the Temporary Protection Directive.

This report shows women aged 20 years of age and over account for almost half of the Ukrainian arrivals in Ireland to date at 47%.

The highest number of Ukrainian refugees are currently in Dublin at over 8,000, while the Local Electoral Area with the highest number is Ennistimon in Clare.

Tipperary lies 15th on the table when it comes to intake of refugees.