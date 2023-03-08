2022 Tipperary International Peace Award winner announced

The Belarusian politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya will join the illustrious list of previous recipients which include the likes of Pakistani school girl Malala Yousafzai, former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon and former US Secretary of State, John Kerry.

She decided to contest the presidential elections in Belarus in 2020 after her husband was arrested shortly after announcing his candidacy.

Many observers believe she won the election but long-term leader Alexander Lukashenko was declared the winner amid allegations of vote rigging.

Martin Quinn is Honorary Secretary of the Tipperary Peace Convention.

“Now we see what happens with democracy in Belarus – she now has been handed down a sentence as well. She’s been convicted in absentia for treason and conspiracy to seize power. A verdict which she says is a punishment for her efforts to promote democracy.”

It’s hoped the Award will be presented at a ceremony in Tipp next May.

Martin Quinn says Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya is no stranger to the Premier County.

“As a young girl she spent a lot of time – spent many of her childhood summers with the Deane family in Roscrea (as part of the Chernobyl Lifeline project) so she has very warm memories I think of that time.”